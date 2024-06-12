Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $42.66 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $42,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,163,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,906,000 after buying an additional 275,436 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,606,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $324,098,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,378,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,953,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,588 shares of company stock worth $9,413,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.