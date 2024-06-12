Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $43.07 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,154 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $43,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,493,000 after buying an additional 539,498 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after buying an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after buying an additional 192,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $120,308,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 659,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.07.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.