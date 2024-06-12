Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,837 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.63% of Timken worth $35,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $12,398,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 204,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Timken by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Timken by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKR. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Timken Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

