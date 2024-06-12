Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Invests $42.46 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 201,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,460,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,343,000 after buying an additional 420,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $220.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $226.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,845 shares of company stock worth $26,577,524. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

