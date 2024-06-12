Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 18,744 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.62% of Planet Fitness worth $39,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PLNT opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $75.86.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.