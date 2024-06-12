Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 732,827 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 213.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,827 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Avantor worth $24,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Avantor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,453,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at $377,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Avantor's revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

