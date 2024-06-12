Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 59,014 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,622,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Gartner as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 254.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 357.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Stock Performance
Shares of IT stock opened at $433.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.75 and a 200 day moving average of $451.97. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54.
Insider Activity at Gartner
In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,004 shares of company stock worth $10,774,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.
Gartner Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
