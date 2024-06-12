Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 59,014 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,622,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Gartner as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 254.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 357.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $433.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.75 and a 200 day moving average of $451.97. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,004 shares of company stock worth $10,774,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

