Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 154,792 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 154,792 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Tidewater worth $32,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,805,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,195,000 after buying an additional 31,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDW. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $16,351,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,692,279.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $16,351,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,692,279.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,926 shares of company stock worth $58,976,855. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to buyback $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tidewater

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.