Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 4,335 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $35,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $160.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.10 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.66.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

