Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 9,989 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Qorvo worth $24,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

