FY2026 EPS Estimates for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lowered by Northland Capmk

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYSFree Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Agilysys in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Agilysys’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGYS

Agilysys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after buying an additional 820,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after buying an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after buying an additional 217,008 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 620,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after buying an additional 102,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 25,747 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $2,391,381.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,557,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,615,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 25,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $2,391,381.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,557,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,615,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 521,885 shares of company stock valued at $50,353,910. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.