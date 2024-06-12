FY2026 EPS Estimates for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lowered by Northland Capmk

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Agilysys in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Agilysys’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after buying an additional 820,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after buying an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after buying an additional 217,008 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 620,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after buying an additional 102,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 25,747 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $2,391,381.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,557,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,615,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 25,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $2,391,381.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,557,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,615,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 521,885 shares of company stock valued at $50,353,910. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

