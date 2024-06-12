GATX Co. (GATX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

GATX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GATX to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Trading Down 1.2 %

GATX opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. GATX has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $141.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at GATX

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GATX will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on GATX

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.