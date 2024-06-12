General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 27,079 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 22,001 shares.The stock last traded at $48.48 and had previously closed at $48.48.
General American Investors Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84.
In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $169,364.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,684 shares of company stock worth $256,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
