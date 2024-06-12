Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on June 27th

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

