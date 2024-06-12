Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Global Payments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years. Global Payments has a payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Payments to earn $12.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GPN opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.96 and a 200 day moving average of $123.76. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77.

Insider Activity

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

