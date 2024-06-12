Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 2nd

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Golden Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 68.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

GDEN stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $860.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.21. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $174.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

