Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 2nd

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Golden Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 68.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.
Golden Entertainment Price Performance
GDEN stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $860.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.21. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
