Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Gray Television Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GTN.A stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $831.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

