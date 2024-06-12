Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of -188.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gray Television to earn ($0.28) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -114.3%.

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $538.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Gray Television

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,127,502.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GTN shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

