Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (GECCM) to Issue Dividend of $0.42 on June 30th

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, June 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4172 per share on Sunday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Stock Performance

GECCM stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

