Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on June 28th

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

NASDAQ GECC opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Great Elm Capital last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 46.02% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

