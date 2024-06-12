Greystone Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Alphabet stock opened at $176.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.26.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

