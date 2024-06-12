Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 3,291 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

ORCL opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $132.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

