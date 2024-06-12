Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 510 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,181,000 after purchasing an additional 821,527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,793,000 after purchasing an additional 267,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

