Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 412,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,441,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 62,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,044,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,587,000 after purchasing an additional 465,505 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $176.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.64 and a 200-day moving average of $150.26. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $178.77. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

