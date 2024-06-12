Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $798.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $798.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $720.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $656.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.