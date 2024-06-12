Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.47. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

