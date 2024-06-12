Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $4.72 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 210,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 125,749 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $2,217,000. Future Fund LLC grew its position in Celsius by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 280,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 208,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CELH. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

