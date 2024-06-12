Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 134,997 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.4 %

MDT stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.45. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

