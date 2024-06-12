Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,573 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

