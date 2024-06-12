Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,643 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,551,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,957,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,359,000 after buying an additional 333,814 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $131.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

