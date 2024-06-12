Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 512 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,024,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day moving average is $151.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

