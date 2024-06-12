Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

