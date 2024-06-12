Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.