HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Hits New 52-Week High at $340.45

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $340.45 and last traded at $339.48, with a volume of 166299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $337.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 138,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.