Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of HI opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,876.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.