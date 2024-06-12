Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 18,200 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Navient by 13.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Navient by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Navient stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

About Navient

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

