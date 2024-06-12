Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.63. 277,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,478,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $659.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,658,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 449,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

