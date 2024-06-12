Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 29,756 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $143.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

