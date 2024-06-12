Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,140,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 538,731 shares.The stock last traded at $13.08 and had previously closed at $13.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Immatics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IMTX

Immatics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.70. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 107.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,484,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 639,911 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter worth $22,113,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth $3,781,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Immatics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.