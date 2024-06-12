Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.56

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.56 and last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 216649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Immunocore Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Immunocore by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Immunocore by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

