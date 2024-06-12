Information Services Group, Inc. (III) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on July 5th

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 62.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.
Information Services Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $153.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Information Services Group
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Information Services Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Beyond GME: Top 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Better Than GameStop
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Top 4 Fastest Growing S&P 500 Dividends: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.