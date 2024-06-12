Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.56

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.56 and last traded at $69.87, with a volume of 7771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMKTA

Ingles Markets Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,500. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,640,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.