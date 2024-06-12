Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 87,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 93,945 shares.The stock last traded at $124.17 and had previously closed at $126.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Innospec Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average of $121.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In related news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,090,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Innospec by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Innospec by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

