Intact Financial Co. (IFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of IFC opened at C$226.04 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$188.22 and a 12 month high of C$237.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$225.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$217.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$247.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total transaction of C$2,295,607.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $5,146,938. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

