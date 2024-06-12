Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on June 28th

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Inter Parfums has raised its dividend payment by an average of 96.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Inter Parfums has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.17. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $112.20 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPAR

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.