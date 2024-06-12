Investors Title (ITIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on June 28th

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

ITIC stock opened at $171.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $322.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.41. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $127.71 and a 12-month high of $192.84.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $53.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

