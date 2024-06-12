iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.46

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 1.4567 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

ESGD stock opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $82.40.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

