iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.46

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 1.4567 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
ESGD stock opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $82.40.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
