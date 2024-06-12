iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,858,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.89. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

