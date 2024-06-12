iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3103 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ SOXX opened at $243.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.12. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $244.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
