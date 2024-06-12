Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $229.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.75 and a 200 day moving average of $188.09. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $230.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

